GaLaBau 2016: trade fair on course for Europe

From 14 to 17 September 2016, the green carpet will be rolled out again at the exhibition centre Nuremberg. Then GaLaBau will already be opening its doors for the 22nd time. Over four days, in a total of 13 exhibition halls, 1,320 international companies (2014: 1,321) will be showing the complete range covering the planning, construction and maintenance of gardens, parks and green facilities. One highlight in 2016: the several thousand square-metre Garten[T]Räume (Garden of Dreams) presentation in Hall 3A, in which fresh impulses from the sector of exclusive open space design will be presented. The colourful support program with further special presentations, several forums, award presentations and competitions makes GaLaBau Europe’s most important meeting point for the green sector. The honorary sponsor of GaLaBau is the Bundesverband für Garten-, Landschafts- und Sportplatzbau (BGL, Federal Landscape Contractors Association). Over 67,000 landscape gardeners, architects and clients from cities and local authorities are expected.

Foto: NürnbergMesse