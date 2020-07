The Black Pearl & White Pearl, two luxury chalets located in Val d’Isère – France, have been acquired by the new luxury hospitality and hotel services group, WOL (The French Way Of Luxe).

The chalets were conceived and designed by Philippe Capezzone, owner of the K2 Palace in Courchevel 1850. The WOL group maintains its ultra-high standard of services and amenities.

Please find attached the press release.

Chalets PEARLS – Val d’Isère – France